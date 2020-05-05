Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

