InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. InterDigital Wireless has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect InterDigital Wireless to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.