International Seaways (INSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSW stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 390,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,096. The firm has a market cap of $732.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.50 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

