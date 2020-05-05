InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

