Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys Shares of 11,800 MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of MAG opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

