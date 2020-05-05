Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

