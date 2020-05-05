Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 68,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

