Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Intl Fcstone Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,521,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,549 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 575,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 632,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

