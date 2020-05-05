Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

