Investors Buy Large Volume of CEL-SCI Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 18,455 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,599% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,086 put options.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $49,678.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 253,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

