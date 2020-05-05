Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cirrus Logic Call Options (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 238 call options.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.