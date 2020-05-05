IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

IQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.68.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,479,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,202 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

