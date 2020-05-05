iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. 339,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

