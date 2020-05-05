iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

