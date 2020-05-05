iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,586,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.75. 1,355,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,052,996. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

