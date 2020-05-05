Israel Chemicals (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Israel Chemicals to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Israel Chemicals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,265. Israel Chemicals has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

