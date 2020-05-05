Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788,314 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

