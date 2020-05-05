Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 511 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.