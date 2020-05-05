Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 20,722 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 713,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $114,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.