Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

