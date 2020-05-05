Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 26,231 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

