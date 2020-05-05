Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 and have sold 7,763,941 shares valued at $192,316,851. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

