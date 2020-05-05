Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 86,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.23. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

