Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

