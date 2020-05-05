Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in L3Harris by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $186.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

