Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

NYSE:UNP opened at $154.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.