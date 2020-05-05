Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.84% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,744 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82.

