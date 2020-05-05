Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,031 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.