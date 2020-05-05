Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

BATS:ACWV opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

