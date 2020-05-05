Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

