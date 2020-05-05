Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BATS IGV opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.95.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

