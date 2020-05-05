Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 34,103 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $6,729,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

