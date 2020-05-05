Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,944 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

