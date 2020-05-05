Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.73 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

