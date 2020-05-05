Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $528.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

