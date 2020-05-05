Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,632 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

