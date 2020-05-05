Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 25,874 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1,901.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 227,080 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Southern by 22.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 55.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

