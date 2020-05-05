Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 29,308 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 114.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 113,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 217,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.