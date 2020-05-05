Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 59,665 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,665 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

