Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 88,925 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 218,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 134,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

