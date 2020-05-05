Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,383 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

CCI stock opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

