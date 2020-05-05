Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Anthem Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $271.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

