Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of FB opened at $205.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

