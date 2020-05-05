Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSE PLC/S in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded SSE PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SSEZY stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

