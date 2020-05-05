Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and Hope Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HOPE) Head to Head Analysis

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.34% 9.43% 1.26% Hope Bancorp 21.13% 7.63% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.74 $6.51 million N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 1.54 $171.04 million $1.35 6.74

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp beats Hope Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated 63 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.