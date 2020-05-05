JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.36. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock worth $277,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.