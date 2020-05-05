JOYN Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,693 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NYSE HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average is $219.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

