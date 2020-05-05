JOYN Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JOYN Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.3% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.