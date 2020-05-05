JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FP. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.88 ($45.20).

Get Total alerts:

FP traded up €2.36 ($2.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €32.86 ($38.20). 7,156,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.45. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.