JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.